Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Executive Director for Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing upcoming shows and programs.

Tuesday – Olympic Medical Center CEO Mark Gregson, with an update on the latest happenings at OMC.

Wednesday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon, where she interviews fascinating people.

Thursday – David Brownell, Executive Director of the North Olympic History Center.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

