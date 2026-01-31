EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Clallam County commissioner Mike French.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week, Minnie Whalen of the Clallam County Resilience Project will offer ways to maintain hope in difficult situations and describe the programs the project supports.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features a club meeting.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Feiro Marine Life Center, presented by Melissa Williams.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursdays at the Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features a monthly business meeting.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a board meeting.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or a beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID is 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Bruce Emery, Clallam County’s director of community development.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Forks Chamber of Commerce — Luncheon meetings are conducted at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Blakeslee’s Bar & Grill, 1222 S. Forks Ave.

This week features Justine Wagner, program manager at North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings are at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. They are in person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features Eden Blooms, director of the Jefferson Teen Center.

All of the above meetings are open to the public.