Rentals, lessons available at new music store

Tammy Gilman, center, and Joelle Makahanaloa, right, help a local musician, Olive Lee, at Click Music in Port Angeles. (Christopher L. Hart/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Click Music began in the home of music instructor Avi Rostov, whose growing student base expanded beyond her living room.

What started as one teacher supporting her students with instruments, accessories and repairs evolved into the first Click Music store, which is located in Oak Harbor.

Port Angeles store director Herschel Rostov said the Oak Harbor location has worked hard to bring the community together, and he wants to establish the same thing on the Peninsula.

“My mom is passionate about music and helping kids,” Herschel Rostov said. “For the past two years, we’ve connected with Port Angeles schools and the local music stores.”

Herschel Rostov also said he began picking up and delivering instruments for repairs at Port Angeles schools once a week. As he spent more time in the community, he became more excited about the local music scene.

Cat Chichester is a sales associate/instrument tech who lives in Port Townsend and has been employed at the Port Angeles location for two months.

“I’ve enjoyed the music scene most of my life,” Chichester said. “I did start as a volunteer and Herschel asked me to join his staff. I really enjoy what I do and really love working with people who I can share my passion for music.”

Ashanta Woods, also a sales associate/instrument tech and a Port Angeles resident, been employed for a month and half.

“Music has been my passion all of my life,” Woods said. “I really enjoy working with people. My other passion is doing custom guitars and really enjoy play it.”

Woods said the grand opening at 2741 E. U.S. Highway 101 on Aug. 1 was a huge success. Dubble Standard, a band from Port Angeles, performed to a full house.

“With school about to start, we’re preparing for instrument rentals,” Herschel Rostov said. “Some of the students will be new to their instruments, so we’ll offer instructors, book and practice room. Unfortunately, we only have two studio rooms, and they will fill up quickly.”

Click Music also offers music lessons with a private instructor on 20-plus instruments, including guitar, piano, violin and all band and orchestra instruments. The professional instructors have an average of 12 years experience.

Herschel Rostov said he got involved because it was his mom’s passion.

“What I love the most now is seeing people coming together to jam,” he said, adding he saw one person take a bass off the wall and another take a guitar off the wall, and they started to play together.

“I want this place to be community, and I’m committed to building that here,” he said.

Click Music rents out instruments and has a rent-to-own program, which requires no deposit and includes maintenance for minor repairs.

Home professional repairs with experienced technicians provide full service for bands, orchestra and other instruments.

If the repair is minor, they can complete it in house. If the repair is too extreme, the business will send it to Seattle, and Click Music will loan out an instrument while it is being fixed.

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Reporting intern Christopher L. Hart is a student at Peninsula College. He can be reached by email at christopher.hart@peninsuladailynews.com.