Under the big top

Ilse Baryshnikov stands on the shoulders of Keaton Hewtuff-Killian, both aerialists with Shoestring Circus, a troupe from Bellingham, to demonstrate a maneuver called a two-high on Wednesday outside the circus big top. It was one of many different tricks they will perform during the circus performances at Point Hudson today, Saturday and Sunday. This will be the last performance for the season before they return to Bellingham. Baryshnikov is the granddaughter of famed Russian ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, who defected from the Soviet Union in 1974 for creative freedom. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1986. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Ilse Baryshnikov stands on the shoulders of Keaton Hewtuff-Killian, both aerialists with Shoestring Circus, a troupe from Bellingham, to demonstrate a maneuver called a two-high on Wednesday outside the circus big top.

It was one of many different tricks they will perform during the circus performances at Point Hudson today, Saturday and Sunday.

This will be the last performance for the season before they return to Bellingham. Baryshnikov is the granddaughter of famed Russian ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, who defected from the Soviet Union in 1974 for creative freedom. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1986.