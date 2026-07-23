Why the Olympic Peninsula needs Club kids — and why Club Kids need us

THE FUTURE OF the Olympic Peninsula is being shaped right now — not in boardrooms or government offices, but by teachers in classrooms, coaches on playgrounds, and mentors in after-school programs where kids are discovering who they are and who they can become.

Every success story begins with an opportunity.

For some children, the club is where they receive homework help that turns frustration into achievement.

For others, it is where they enjoy a nutritious meal, discover talent, develop leadership skills or find a caring adult who believes in them.

For many, it is simply a place where they feel safe, valued and supported.

Every day, children and teens across Port Angeles and Sequim face challenges that previous generations could scarcely imagine.

Many struggle with graduation requirements, social isolation due to the prevalence of cellphone use, food insecurity due to the rising cost of groceries, and limited access to affordable, engaging enrichment activities outside of school.

Yet despite these obstacles, they continue to show incredible resilience, determination and potential.

For nearly four decades, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula have served as a trusted partner for families, offering safe, welcoming places where young people ages 4-18 can learn, grow and build bright futures.

For more than 300 days per year, during the critical hours outside of school, club members receive far more than supervision.

With an annual membership fee of $30, with scholarships available for those in need, and teens attending for free year-round, youth gain access to homework help, nutritious meals, encouragement from trusted mentors, leadership opportunities, career exploration, college and trade school visits and other educational field trips that help them develop the skills needed to navigate life with confidence.

Research demonstrates that when young people have consistent access to supportive adult role models, free meals and enriching experiences, they are more likely to stay engaged in school, graduate, pursue meaningful careers, make healthy choices and contribute positively to their communities.

The benefits extend far beyond the individual child.

Stronger youth create stronger families, stronger workplaces and stronger communities.

At a time when families face increasing economic pressures and many young people are searching for connection and belonging, community investment in youth has never been more important.

Tomorrow’s civic leaders, first responders, healthcare professionals, educators and business owners are members of our clubhouses today.

Their future success depends in part on the opportunities we provide today.

These investments matter, and we cannot provide these valuable services without the generous support of our community.

That is why we are inviting everyone to consider a gift to the annual Campaign for Kids.

A donation of any size helps ensure that local youth continue to have access to academic success and workforce readiness programs, healthy lifestyle initiatives, nutritious meals and encouragement that can change the trajectory of a life.

Supporting young people is not simply an act of generosity, it is an investment in the future of our communities.

When we help children succeed, we all benefit from the stronger, healthier and more vibrant community that follows.

Although our annual membership fee is $30, and teens participate free of charge, the actual cost of providing a full year of life-enhancing programs and opportunities is $3,046 per child.

We are thankful that the continued generosity of donors makes up the difference.

We invite you to join us in providing opportunities for the next generation by making a gift today.

Together, we can ensure that every kid has the chance to reach their full potential for themselves, their families and the Olympic Peninsula.

To give a gift to the Campaign for Kids, visit bgc-op.org or contact Sara Maloney at 360-683 8095.

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Mary Budke is the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula.