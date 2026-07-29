North View project

North View is a 28,000-square-foot, permanent, supportive housing project at Second and Oak streets in Port Angeles. It contains 36 apartments. The project, which has taken several years to come to fruition, is sponsored by Peninsula Behavioral Health. The first residents will be welcomed in September. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

After several opening remarks, a thank you about the new facility and a blessing by Lu Arakawa of the Lower Elwha Klallam tribe, the ribbon was cut for North View with more than 100 people in attendance. North View is a 28,000-square-foot, permanent, supportive housing project at Second and Oak streets in Port Angeles. It contains 36 apartments. The project, which has taken several years to come to fruition, is sponsored by Peninsula Behavioral Health. The first residents will be welcomed in September. Cutting the ribbon, from left, are Randy Johnson, Clallam County Commissioner; Wendy Sisk, Chief Executive Officer of Peninsula Behavioral Health; and Nathan West, City Manager of Port Angeles, surrounded by representatives from the Sequim and Port Angeles chambers of commerce. An open house of the new facility followed.