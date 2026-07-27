Volunteers check on purple martin nest box tenants

The Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society group needs a low tide to be able to check the poles with boxes containing purple martin nests. (John Gussman)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society volunteer Dow Lambert uses an app on his phone to check the nests of purple martins in nest boxes atop poles.

Swipe or click to see more

Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society volunteers recently checked poles with nest boxes for purple martins.

At low tide, the group checks the number of eggs and chicks using an endoscopic camera on a cable tethered to a smartphone app.

There are 18 nests on three steel poles, volunteer John Gussman said, and they are removed after the nesting season.

The purple martin is a perching bird in the swallow family Hirundinidae and is the largest swallow in North America.

Despite its name, its feathers are not truly purple but rather dark blackish-blue with an iridescent sheen, giving them a bright blue to navy blue or deep purple appearance.

Purple martins are migratory.

Their breeding range includes all of the eastern United States and southeastern Canada, as well as the coastal Pacific Northwest, Baja California, Arizona and New Mexico.

Known for their speed, agility and rapid flapping and gliding flight patterns, the birds will dive from the sky at great speeds with their wings tucked when approaching their nest.