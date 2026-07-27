Draft documents available for Sequim Comp Plan

An online open house is now available to review a package of documents related to Sequim’s periodic review of its 2025 Comprehensive Plan. Those interested can visit sequimwa.gov/1301/2025-Comprehensive-Plan or attend an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4. (Silas Crews)

SEQUIM — After two-plus years of reviewing Sequim’s policies for the 2025 Comprehensive Plan periodic review, city staff have released full draft documents for public examination.

The package of materials includes the draft 2025 Comprehensive Plan and appendices, updated Title 18 zoning development regulations and the draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

“This periodic update is an important opportunity to align Sequim’s long-range planning documents and development regulations with state requirements, community priorities and our expected growth over the next 20 years,” said Karla Boughton, Sequim’s director of Community and Economic Development. “We encourage residents, businesses and property owners to review the materials and take part in the public process.”

A 30-day online open house is now available through the city’s website at sequim wa.gov/1301/2025-Comprehensive -Plan with draft materials available for review along with the ability to submit comments.

An in-person open house will be hosted from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. before the Sequim Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 4.

A previous session was conducted July 21.

At the meeting, community members can speak with staff and review key elements of the proposed updates. Online and in-person comment opportunities will remain open throughout the public hearing period, staff said.

Public hearings are currently anticipated before the Sequim Planning Commission on Sept. 1 and before the city council on Sept. 28.

Written comments can be submitted via email to planningdept@sequimwa.gov or by mail to the Department of Community Development, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim, WA 98382.

Submitted comments will be forwarded to the planning commission and city council as part of the public hearing process.

City staff’s proposed amendments include related goals, policies, maps, implementing measures and development code changes associated with Sequim’s required periodic update and related legislative actions.

Boughton said in a news release that the Comprehensive Plan’s proposed updates include a new narrative, updated goals and policies, revised maps and growth forecasts for projected housing, population and job growth.

The updated development regulations in Title 18 are intended to bring city regulations into consistency with changes in state law, support proposed plan changes and advance overall formatting and consolidation efforts.

As part of the periodic update, Sequim must evaluate how it will plan for 20-year population and housing growth projections using guidance from the state Office of Financial Management, the state Department of Commerce and Clallam County growth allocation.

By 2045, staff write that they’re planning for Sequim to grow by 2,959 new residents, 909 new jobs and 1,850 new housing units.

The housing need for 20 years is projected for an annual growth rate of 1.53 percent.

Boughton previously said the main thing the Legislature has done for cities like Sequim is remove barriers to increasing housing stock and mandating that different housing types are available for different income bands, such as apartments, townhomes and duplexes.

Work on the city Comprehensive Plan update started during summer 2024 with public outreach followed by a year-long review of the city’s policies by the planning commission.

The Sequim City Council last approved the city’s Comprehensive Plan update in 2015.

For more information, visit sequimwa.gov/1301/2025- Comprehensive-Plan.