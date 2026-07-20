Former nonprofit director dies

David Herbelin, rehearsing “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” at Olympic Theatre Arts in 2023, started as Olympic Theatre Arts’ executive director in September 2021.

SEQUIM — David Herbelin, the former executive director of Olympic Theatre Arts, died on July 1 after a four-year battle with cancer.

He was 51.

Herbelin stepped down from the nonprofit in mid-February to spend more time with family as he received his fourth round of treatment for colorectal cancer. He was diagnosed in spring 2022, just months after he was hired to lead the community nonprofit.

His wife Melissa, volunteer coordinator for OTA, said a memorial service has not been planned.

He is survived by Melissa, whom he had been with for 25 years and married in 2007, and their children Beckie and Sabrina.

Herbelin’s latest iteration of OTA’s Lavender Melodrama show “Lavender Liberty” will continue at the theater with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit olympictheatrearts.org.

Herbelin stayed on as a part-time consultant for a few months following his resignation, and he finished writing “Lavender Liberty” earlier this year. It serves as a sequel to last year’s show that cracks jokes about the quirks of Sequim and the Olympic Peninsula.

He participated in a table reading with cast and crew who have participated over the melodrama’s five years, Melissa said.

Herbelin has written four versions of the show, and he said his first surgery to remove cancer was two weeks before the opening of the first Lavender Melodrama.

Herbelin said he had outlived a few prognoses and was complimented by his oncologist for keeping such a positive attitude. His latest round of medical treatment was intended to improve his quality of life for as long as possible.

In Herbelin’s tenure at OTA, he worked to make improvements at the theater, including its lighting, roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, so the theater would be relatively repair-free for the next few decades.

He also set a goal to help OTA become more inclusive and to create awareness of its offerings.

“We really worked on making sure the public knows this is their playground,” he said in February.

Steve Rodeman, OTA’s board president, wrote in a recent email to supporters, “Expanding our theatre family was always front-of-mind for Dave, who firmly believed in OTA’s mission to develop and support our community in every way that a theatre could.”

“He leaves us not only with one final original production, which we lovingly present in his honor to you, but also with an astounding series of accomplishments during his too-short time as OTA’s Executive Director,” he wrote.

“Dave’s impact is felt in literally every corner of this building, and also deeply in the hearts of all of us who were lifted by his compassion, commitment and dedication to this community theatre.”

Herbelin, originally from Solvang, Calif., worked in the entertainment industry starting when he was 18 in improv comedy clubs. He worked 20-plus years contracting with Walt Disney Imagineering to write and direct new pieces for theme parks and parties that highlighted their technology during various franchises’ shows.

He also owned and ran an escape room company and a summer camp company.

David and Melissa bought their Sequim home in 2017. Herbelin moved to the area in 2021 after he accepted the OTA position. Melissa moved to Sequim in 2022 after they sold their home in California.

They started Old Barn Lavender Company, 9785 Old Olympic Highway in Sequim, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday through Aug. 2. For more information, visit oldbarnlavendercompany.com.

Melissa said OTA volunteers helped her with harvesting some lavender plants to dry in the barn.

Herbelin said in February he didn’t want to step away from OTA, but he wanted to leave it in the best possible shape.

“I have lived one of the most fulfilling lives in that regard (and) with the exception of working for Chili’s restaurant for one day, I’ve loved every single job in my life,” he said.

Herbelin said people can make positive changes. He used himself as an example because he had cancer during his entire tenure at OTA.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.