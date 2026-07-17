State elections watchdog clears Jefferson PUD

PORT TOWNSEND — Two complaints filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission against the Jefferson County Public Utility District have been resolved.

The complaints were filed with the PDC on June 20 after PUD customers received their bills with a flier supporting the Jefferson County Proposition 1 Parks and Rec Levy, which is on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.

On Wednesday, the PDC closed the case with a reminder of the rules.

“Based on our findings, staff has determined that, in this instance, any violation that may have occurred was minor and has been cured,” a letter from PDC compliance officer Colin Peeples stated. “After consideration of the circumstances, further proceedings would not serve the purpose of this chapter (of the law).”

The complaints, filed by Shona Davis and Crystal Cox, questioned whether public funds were used by the PUD to pay for the fliers and also accused the PUD of using public funds to promote a ballot measure in violation of state law that prohibits the use of public facilities or funds for campaign activity.

Earlier this month, PUD General Manager Joseph Wilson said a misunderstanding had happened within the department when the flier was added to the bills.

The PUD is frequently asked to include information on county programs, such as its recycling program, with customers’ bills. The addition of those extra information fliers is also paid for by the requesting agency and is not paid for with PUD funds, Wilson said.

“An employee with the PUD received a request on this topic and didn’t discern that it was relevant to voting, which is different from other topics that have been included before,” Wilson said. “It was a mistake, and we’re going to have to do some process improvement to ensure it doesn’t repeat. We’ll use it as a learning opportunity.”

The letter from the PDC listed three applicable laws and rules for this case:

• RCW 29B.45.010, which “prohibits elected or appointed officials, their employees and employees of a public office or agency from using, or authorizing the use of, public office/agency facilities (resources), directly or indirectly, for the purpose of assisting an election campaign or for the promotion of, or opposition to, any ballot proposition;”

• RCW 29B.45.010, which also “does not prevent a public agency from making an objective and fair presentation of the facts relevant to a ballot proposition (a ‘fact sheet’) if such activity is part of the normal and regular conduct of the agency;” and

• PDC Interpretation No. 04-02, which states “agencies may develop an objective and fair presentation of the facts regarding the anticipated impact of a ballot measure and may distribute this via the agency’s customary manner” and “agencies shall not publicize information supporting or opposing a candidate or ballot measure.”

In the findings of the case, the PDC noted that Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, not Jefferson County PUD, produced the fact sheet regarding Proposition 1.

“PDC staff reviewed the evidence provided by the complainants and determined that certain language in the fact sheet could reasonably be viewed as advocacy,” the letter stated. “Specifically, the statement, ‘these programs and facilities enrich quality of life and provide safe, welcoming spaces and activities for youth, adults, seniors and families,’ could be interpreted as advocacy for the proposition.”

The PUD acknowledged that the statement in the fact sheet could be perceived as advocacy, accepted responsibility for not identifying the language before publication, promptly removed it from the online fact sheet after conversations with PDC staff and stated the PUD distributed the fact sheet at the county’s request without reviewing or approving its content, according to the letter.

“In this instance, PDC staff determined that no further investigation of the allegation regarding Jefferson County PUD’s distribution of the fact sheet with utility bills was necessary,” the letter stated.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.