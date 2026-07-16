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Tickets on sale for humane society benefit concert

Published 1:30 am Thursday, July 16, 2026

By Peninsula Daily News

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society benefit concert.

The event, which will feature The Magic of Motown, is set for Oct. 23 at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles.

Tickets are $40 to $70 per person.

The Magic of Motown, which features four vocalists backed by a six-piece band, covers music by iconic Motown acts such as The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and The Jackson 5.

There also will be a silent auction for a variety of foods, adventures and gifts contributed by local businesses and community members in the Sunset Lounge before the performance.

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