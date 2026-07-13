Sequim schools to host budget talks July 20

Ticket prices to some Sequim High School sporting events, such as football, will increase by $1 following Olympic League standards to match inflation and increasing costs. Sequim School District officials are exploring discount/free ticket options for eligible families. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)

Sequim School District will host a 2026-27 budget hearing on July 20. Board directors are considering options for about a $730,000 shortfall.

SEQUIM — The Sequim School Board will host a public hearing for next school year’s budget at 4:30 p.m. July 20 in the board room at 503 N. Sequim Ave.

Budget packets will be online and available in the district office in the coming week.

The hearing follows a May 15 decision to cut or not replace about $1.7 million in staffing to make up for an anticipated $2.5 million shortfall for the 2026-27 academic year.

Directors have not voted yet on how to make up the $730,000 gap. They previously voted 4-0 with President Eric Pickens abstaining to follow a recommendation to a reduction in force of 15.8 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees affecting all of the district’s schools. Sequim had 310.75 FTEs at the end of this past school year.

Some of the cuts follow retirements and reallocated positions at Sequim schools.

Superintendent Regan Nickels previously said that “apportionment is driven almost entirely by enrollment, which is an anticipated enrollment decline of about 48 students so far.”

As of June 15, the district had budgeted for 2,487 students at its schools in the fall.

Nickels told board members on May 13 that, while they sought the reductions through attrition, it “doesn’t mean our schools will be staffed to the level we need … we recognize we won’t be the same school district after (the reductions are approved).”

District staff said the projected $730,000 funding gap could be covered by reducing materials, supplies and operating costs, evaluating one-time use of the district’s fund balance or making further staffing cuts.

However, some directors expressed a desire to not use the district’s fund balance due to efforts to increase it following a board policy of 4 percent to 6 percent of its budget in its fund balance. Now, they’re projected to have about 8 percent in cash reserves.

Nickels said at the June 15 board meeting that the fund balance will help carry the district the next four years, and they’ll analyze how to use it to balance one-time costs, such as previously agreed-upon staff raises and a new literacy curriculum.

Nickels said if they hadn’t made cuts, the district would be “in a different world.”

District staff previously said Sequim and other school districts are facing similar cost increases, such as insurance and fuel.

Alternative school

Board directors unanimously agreed on June 15 to have administrators explore a new Alternative Learning Experience (ALE) program called a Shared Learning Pathways Program for Sequim students not enrolled in district schools.

Under the program, the district would provide the option of one required in-person day per week in a classroom for students in K-5 not enrolled in Sequim School District who live within it. They would meet in person with a certified teacher to provide oversight, assessment and evaluation using parent-selected materials with optional district-supported tools. The teacher would provide monthly documented progress reviews.

Assistant Superintendent Donna Hudson said it would offer local families the option to receive the school district’s resources, have socialization and for the parents to speak with a certified instructor. She said there were 81 students in K-5 from Sequim attending Crescent School District this year in a similar program.

Board approval allows the district to investigate whether to start its own program.

Both Olympic Peninsula Academy and Dungeness Virtual School are ALE programs. OPA operates four days a week for K-12 while DVS is online for grades 3-12.

As part of the previously approved staffing reductions, DVS will go from three FTEs to two due to enrollment to start the year.

Nickels said on June 15 that they’ve received approval to allow the district to enroll students from outside the school district beyond its current choice transfer process into DVS. They must form a plan first, she said, and present it to the board before moving forward.

Nickels said DVS’ enrollment starts lower in the fall and progressively moves up through May and then down. Between DVS and OPA, they had a projected enrollment of 218 to start the 2026-27 school year, as of June 15. OPA has about an 80-student waitlist.

Ticket prices

Sequim School District will raise its ticket prices to most sporting events by $1, a move that coordinates with other Olympic League high schools. Sales will continue through an online ticketing system.

Administrators, at the request of board director Nicholas Bell, are looking into an option for eligible families for a low- to no-cost entry system.

Sports with new ticket prices include football, girls soccer and volleyball in the fall, boys and girls basketball, flag football and wrestling in the winter and boys soccer in the spring.

Sequim High School Athletic Director Ian Henley said the price increase will help address inflation and higher costs with funds going back to the school’s ASB fund to help with equipment and uniforms purchases, overnight travel expenses and facility upkeep.

Henley estimates an increase in revenue of between $10,000 and $15,000. This year, they brought in just less than $35,000 in ticket sales, he said.

Some of the price changes include general admission going from $7 to $8, and seniors/military from $5 to $6. Punch cards for 10 events will go from $45 to $50, but family event passes for up to six people will remain $20.

Board directors approved the increase 4-1 with Bell opposed as he sought a low-income option prior to board approval.

Pickens said no one from the board opposed the discount and they’ll make sure to follow through on researching options for the process. Nickels told board members they do have a path to explore to offer that option for families.

For more information about Sequim School District, visit its new website at sequimschools.org.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.