Housing project coming in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES — A housing project worth more than $1 million has begun in Port Angeles after the city council approved an agreement for design services.

The Port Angeles City Council approved a professional services agreement with Dialog last month in an amount not to exceed $1,283,641 for design services for the Housing Pipeline Project. It is a high-density, multi-family pilot project at 935 W. 10th St.

During the meeting, housing administrator Jalyn Boado presented the project to the city council.

“The city of Port Angeles has launched the Project 935 to address the shortage of multi-family housing, expanding affordable housing opportunities, promote efficient land use and support the redevelopment along the C Street corridor,” Boado said. “Project 935 aims to remove key barriers to multi-family development, site readiness and early design costs while creating the feasibility of higher-density, mixed-use development in a commercially zoned area through the city.”

In January, the city council accepted a nearly $2 million housing grant from the state Department of Commerce to use for the project.

When the city put out a request for proposals in March, one of the key features was that the chosen design firm ensure final plans for Project 935 are replicatable with the goal of being part of the city’s permit-ready plan program, Boado said.

“The RFP also encouraged the design of a multi-family building using readily available materials with a preference for materials sourced from local Clallam County suppliers,” she said.

The city received 80 questions from interested parties and 12 proposals from established and qualified architecture and engineering firms.

The finalists were interviewed by a panel, which included City Manager Nathan West, Peninsula Behavioral Health CEO Windy Sisk, Luxville developer Stephen Luxton, Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marc Abshire and Lumber Traders Incorporated President and CEO Danny Steger.

The chosen design firm, Dialog Design Services, has more than 60 years of experience with delivering complex and design-driven projects across North America, Boado said.

“Dialog has an integrated structure that allows them to lead coordination across all disciplinaries, aligning design intent with technical performance, cost and constructability from the earliest stages of the project,” she said. “Dialog will serve as the overall project lead, provide architecture, sustainability, urban planning, design and engagement services.”

As part of its proposal, the Dialog team assembled a locally focused integrated team, including:

• 123 West Design, a Port Angeles-based collective that will act as a mechanical and electrical engineering lead.

• Conifer Advising, which will provide mass timber systems, pre-fabrication integration and code consultation.

• Middleton Structural & Design, which will provide the structural engineering and collaborate on preliminary civil engineering.

• Bramble Design, a Port Angeles-based company, which will be the landscape designer.

• Neely Construction, which has a satellite office in Sequim, which will bring knowledge of local construction practices and costs to inform appropriate design strategies.

“The main deliverable of the Department of Commerce Housing grant and Dialog scope of service is to finish the design development for the 935 W. 10th St. property,” Boado said. “In addition to design development, Dialog will also provide permitting assistance, including preparing a building permit for Project 935. Dialog and its subcontractors will also be working to complete the evergreen sustainable development standards checklist, a building performance standard that all affordable housing projects receiving capital funds through the state must comply with.”

Those evergreen sustainable development standards include criteria for safeguarding health and safety, enhancing durability, promoting sustainable living, preserving the environment, and improving energy and water efficiency.

“Finally, Dialog will be developing a permit-ready plan prototype based on the Project 935 design,” Boado said. “The permit-ready plan prototype guide PDF document will contain two schematic design plans with variations, guidelines and limitations of future use of the drawings on a similar-size site and 75 percent unsealed permit-ready plan construction document drawings as an appendix.”

The city council unanimously approved the professional services agreement for the project.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.