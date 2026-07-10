Port of Port Angeles to take over operations management

PORT ANGELES — The Port of Port Angeles has formally ended its relationship with PetroCard, which had managed operations and provided fuel service at Boat Haven and the Boat Yard since 2020.

Commissioners Connie Beauvais and Kelly Kidwell approved a resolution during a special meeting on Friday, authorizing CEO Paul Jarkiewicz to execute the transition agreement to allow the port to assume management and operations of the properties starting Wednesday. Commissioner Colleen McAleer had an excused absence.

The transition agreement allows the port to take over functions formerly handled by PetroCard, including crane and travel lift operations, on-call emergency and spill response, live-aboard and launch permitting, fee collection, restroom and shower facility maintenance and slip assignments.

The port also will take over fuel sales and fuel dock operations; it is in talks with PetroCard for the company to continue as the port’s fuel supplier.

As part of the agreement, the port will purchase PetroCard’s underground fuel storage tank system ($595,571.54), fuel inventory ($51,261.25) and marina and supplies inventory ($19,230.89).

The total acquisition cost of $666,063.68 will come from capital reserves, Jarkiewicz said. The purchase was not in the port’s 2026 budget.

Jarkiewicz said ending the port’s contract with PetroCard five years early is part of a planned $11 million to $20 million redevelopment of West Boat Haven and an effort to bring more operations in-house, not a response to any specific breach of the contract.

He described the agreement as a negotiated transition rather than a termination for cause.

“The port’s getting ready to make a huge investment, and they wanted to be in control of their own destiny,” he said.

Jarkiewicz said the port did not audit PetroCard’s books as part of the transition, but it has received monthly accounting and accounts-receivable records that will carry over as the port takes direct control.

He said the two organizations anticipated working together, with PetroCard continuing as the port’s primary fuel supplier.

“One of the key things that we wanted to make sure was that we preserved our relationship, because we do have a good working relationship,” he said.

In a news release, PetroCard President and CEO Laura Yellig said, “We are pleased that the parties were able to work together to develop a mutually agreed path forward. We remain committed to supporting a smooth transition and wish the port continued success in its future operations.”

Jennifer Butler, the port’s director of finance and administration, said tenants have been notified of the change.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that the people who are in the marina do not feel any different when the transition happens,” she said.

During public comment, Dan O’Keefe questioned the port’s ability to take on the specialized services PetroCard had provided.

“My concern, after working many, many years in the marine industry, is greatest in health, safety and hazard mitigation, spill response, fires, collisions,” he said.

“The public needs to see something that spells out exactly what process (the port is) going to follow, what kind of training (staff) receive, how on the ball they’re going to be to respond to these things.”

Port COO Chris Hartman said the port is prepared for the responsibility.

“We probably have as much experience as anybody out there on being prepared for such things around the marine environment, and near the airport as well,” he said.

Port officials in past meetings have raised concerns about PetroCard’s performance, touching on its diligence in vetting tenant solvency, ensuring tenants carry insurance and ensuring vessels are licensed.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.