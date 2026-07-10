What the Capital Facilities Plan means for Port Angeles residents

EACH YEAR, THE City of Port Angeles updates its Capital Facilities Plan, a planning document that identifies our community’s project and program needs over the next six years. This plan also includes the secured or anticipated funding needs for each of the projects included.

The 2027-2032 Capital Facilities Plan was approved by the City Council on June 16 and includes more than 100 infrastructure and transportation improvement projects across our roads, public facilities, parks, water and sewer systems.

This effort requires long-term financial planning, and our staff put a great deal of effort into saving for capital projects in advance so that funding is in place when it’s time for design and construction. Rather than borrowing large amounts of money when needs arise, we plan for projects by setting aside funds each year into dedicated savings accounts. These funds are held separately from day-to-day operating budgets and used specifically for future infrastructure improvements.

A helpful comparison is planning a new roof for your home. Ideally, you begin saving years before the roof needs to be replaced so that, when the time comes, you can pay for a new roof without taking on new debt.

That same approach guides the city’s infrastructure planning. By funding projects through dedicated savings instead of borrowing, we avoid interest costs that would otherwise consume a meaningful portion of the budget. For Port Angeles taxpayers, that means your dollars go directly toward the projects and services that you rely on.

This planned approach also strengthens our ability to secure outside funding. Because local resources are limited, state and federal grants play an important role in how we deliver capital projects. Grant programs can be competitive and often require projects to be well-defined before an application can be submitted. By identifying project needs early and building them into the Capital Facilities Plan, we are well-positioned to pursue grant opportunities as they become available.

Residents may notice that some projects are listed as “unfunded,” but that doesn’t mean they’re unimportant. We’ve simply recognized a future need and are currently preparing for it.

It is also important to recognize that grant programs are funded by taxpayers across the state and country. When we are successful in securing grant funding, we are able to bring a portion of those broader tax dollars into our community to offset costs that would otherwise fall entirely on local residents.

We also work hard to stretch those dollars. Whenever possible, we combine projects, such as road improvements and underground utility work, to reduce construction costs, minimize disruptions to residents and simultaneously addresses multiple community needs.

With more than 100 identified project needs, prioritization is an essential part of the planning process. In general, projects are evaluated each year based on City Council goals, infrastructure condition, public safety needs, community benefit and economic impact.

This year, community affordability was an especially important consideration. Several projects were re-prioritized so that our most critical needs can be addressed in a timely manner and without rate increases to our residents.

From the full list of projects, 25 were identified as near-term priorities. Some were selected because they address critical infrastructure needs, while others were included because they can be delivered efficiently and provide more immediate benefits to our community.

So, what can you expect to see in the next two years? With the Capital Facilities Plan approved, several high-priority projects will move forward into design and construction. That includes projects like the reconstruction of N Street, neighborhood sewer rehabilitation work and replacement of the boat launch at Ediz Hook.

Ultimately, the Capital Facilities Plan is a careful investment in our city’s future. Improvements to our roads, utilities, parks and facilities attract businesses, support public safety and increase the quality of life for residents in our community.

To view the 2027-2032 Capital Facilities Plan, visit www.cityofpa.us/cfp.

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Nathan West is the City Manager for Port Angeles. He can be reached at nwest@cityofpa.us.