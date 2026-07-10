Peninsula College receives $3.7M bequest

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College Foundation has received a $3.765 million bequest from the Estate of Dorothy Ann Field, representing one of the largest philanthropic gifts in the foundation’s history.

The bequest honors Dorothy Field’s longstanding commitment to Peninsula College students and builds upon her legacy of supporting educational opportunity on the North Olympic Peninsula, college officials stated in a news release.

In accordance with Field’s wishes, the gift was divided between two endowments: $243,371.37 was added to the Field Scholarship Endowment, bringing the endowment’s value to $1 million, and the remaining $3,521,628.63 will establish the Field subendowment within the ForPC, Forward Endowment, a permanent fund dedicated to enhancing the student experience. Under the terms of the subendowment agreement, distributions will be restricted to directly support Peninsula College students through initiatives that enhance learning, access, success and the overall student experience.

“We are deeply grateful for Dorothy’s extraordinary generosity and the confidence she placed in Peninsula College and our students,” Peninsula College President Dr. Suzy Ames said.

“This remarkable gift will create opportunities for generations of students and strengthen the programs and services that help them succeed. Dorothy believed in the power of higher education to change lives, and her legacy will continue to make a meaningful difference for our students and our communities for many years to come.”

The Peninsula College Foundation works to expand educational opportunities by securing private support for scholarships, programs, facilities and other initiatives that help students achieve their educational and career goals.

Endowment gifts such as Field’s provide a lasting source of funding that benefits students well into the future, college officials stated in the news release.