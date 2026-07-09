Honor Band program returns after two decades

Dr. Ken Bergevin, a retired music educator, led the middle school honor band with students from six school districts on June 6. Bergevin said it was important to bring the honor band to the North Olympic Peninsula because “these are the students that have invested so much time and worked hard to improve, and they deserve our recognition.” (Tyler Benedict)

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Paul Bain, director of bands at Western Washington University, led the high school honor band on June 6 as they learned to play multiple songs during an all-day workshop, including “Cenotaph” by Jack Stamp, “Voyage of the Northern Lights” by Isabella Morrill, “Old Churches” by Michael Colgrass and “Cumberland Cross” by Carl Strommen. (Tyler Benedict)

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PORT ANGELES — After a 20-year hiatus, several North Olympic Peninsula schools sent their top band students to play in a revamped honor bands program.

The North Olympic Winds honor bands featured six of the region’s eight eligible school band programs on June 6 at the Port Angeles High School auditorium with 107 students performing in the middle school and high school bands.

Included were students from Blue Heron Middle School in Port Townsend, Chimacum junior and senior high schools, Crescent, Forks junior and senior high schools, Port Angeles High School, Port Townsend High School, Sequim middle and high schools and Stevens Middle School in Port Angeles.

The event featured guest conductors Paul Bain, director of bands at Western Washington University, who led the high school honor band, and Dr. Ken Bergevin, a retired music educator, who conducted the middle school honor band.

Bergevin said honor bands were an important part of his early musical life and inspired him to go on in music education and to play as an older adult.

“It was important to bring the honor band to the North Olympic Peninsula to provide these outstanding students with the same rewarding experience,” he said.

“These are the students that have invested so much time and worked hard to improve, and they deserve our recognition.”

Students were nominated by their school band directors based on established performance standards, musical achievement and demonstrated commitment to their school music programs, said Vicky Blakesley, Sequim City Band’s board president.

The conductors and organizers selected age-appropriate music that challenged and inspired young performers, she said.

Students came together on June 6 for an intensive day of rehearsals that culminated in a public concert during which students showcased their accomplishments.

For the middle school honor band, Bergevin led students in learning to play “Falcon Fanfare” by Brian Balmages, “And the Lions Roared” by Carol Brittin Chambers, “At Twilight” by Tyler S. Grant and “Darklands March” by Randall Standridge.

With the high school honor band, Bain conducted students in “Cenotaph” by Jack Stamp, “Voyage of the Northern Lights” by Isabella Morrill, “Old Churches” by Michael Colgrass and “Cumberland Cross” by Carl Strommen.

School band teachers helped with instruction as well.

Bergevin said he told students they would work hard, he would challenge them musically, and they and their families would have tremendous fun.

“I think these students discovered they had a reserve, a focus they didn’t realize they had,” he said. “They were wonderful.”

Throughout Bergevin said they celebrated a lot and applauded other students who played a solo or an important passage.

“My major goal for the day was to show students that music is not the dots and lines that appear on the page,” he said. “Rather, it is how we take that graphic representation and determine what the composer had in mind … (Getting) students to see those connections and giving them permission to play more musically than they’ve ever played before is critically important. They definitely rose to the occasion.”

Now and later

Sequim City Band partnered with Megan Sanger, director of bands for the Forks School District, and Jarrett Hansen, director of bands for Port Angeles High School and Stevens Middle School, to revive the honor band tradition, Blakesley said.

Planning began last September as the Sequim City Band provided organizational leadership, coordinated non-musical event logistics, contributed financially and promoted the program.

“Bringing back honor band gives students in all the local band programs the chance to know each other and build community together through a shared experience that otherwise would not happen,” Hansen said.

Blakesley said Sequim City Band remains committed to partnering with local music educators by providing organizational leadership, volunteer support and financial assistance.

Through outreach efforts, the organization will continue to highlight student achievements and recognize sponsoring organizations, increasing community awareness of both the honor bands program and the partners who make it possible, she said.

To maintain the North Olympic Winds honor bands as an annual tradition and to expand participation to 65-75 musicians in each ensemble, Sequim City Band plans to pursue youth-focused grants, private donations and community sponsorships.

The event costs about $55 per student for professional guest conductors, sheet music, meals and refreshments, and commemorative T-shirts that serve as concert uniforms, Blakesley said.

Participation with the honor bands encourages students to pursue higher levels of musical excellence, builds confidence, strengthens teamwork and leadership skills, develops connections with peers from neighboring communities and offers a meaningful achievement that motivates continued participation in school music programs, organizers said.

Hansen said his Port Angeles students told him “they learned a lot, were enthused to work with guest conductors and had a lot of fun playing music and getting to know the students from other programs.”

Many students told Bergevin after their final performance how much they appreciated the experience.

“Many of them don’t get the opportunity to play in a full-size concert band, so this is a very special experience,” he said.

Sustained success

Music educators also offered some advice for promoting the arts and band programs in general through local schools.

Hansen said people can voice their support for the district’s programs at school board meetings and how it’s important for students and community culture. They also can attend booster clubs’ fundraisers, and they can attend concerts and performances.

Bergevin echoed the sentiment of being an advocate.

“These are interesting financial times for school districts,” he said. “School boards have an obligation to create a balanced budget that serves the needs of all children, but the school district belongs to the parents. If enough parents make it clear to the school board that music and the arts are essential, and that the school board represents them, there will always be support. Even in the most challenging fiscal times, the school board can make choices to support the arts.”

He said if great teaching is promoted, the community will have great students.

“Great students will lead to energetic programs that will earn the support of the community,” he said.

Hansen said an effective and holistic band program is one of the main reasons its students come to school.

“It gives them opportunities to develop life skills such as discipline, responsibility, contributing positively to a team, owning their individual part and sacrificing for the good of the ensemble,” he said.

“Students in music programs score better on state tests, have greater social skills and have higher GPAs, on average, than their non-music peers. Music education is truly the great equalizer for students, families and communities. Plus, it is a lot of fun.”

Another way to support band programs is for families to ensure their student enrolls, Bergevin said.

“When you have quality teaching at all levels, that’s the spark that gets things growing,” he said. “As students experience success, it becomes more enjoyable and exciting. As they are given multiple and diverse performance opportunities, it solidifies their commitment to the program.”

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.