Building demolition

Workers from Perfection Contracting, Inc., lower left, in Redmond, spray water to keep dust down as heavy equipment tears into the walls of the Lincoln Building on Tuesday in Port Townsend. Completed in 1892, the Lincoln Building at Port Townsend High School has been closed to students since 1980 after the fire chief deemed it a hazard, and then it sat idle until 2010 due to other safety issues. The demolition started in late June and is expected to conclude by August. The cleared property will make way for campus improvements. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Workers from Perfection Contracting, Inc., lower left, in Redmond, spray water to keep dust down as heavy equipment tears into the walls of the Lincoln Building on Tuesday in Port Townsend.

Completed in 1892, the Lincoln Building at Port Townsend High School has been closed to students since 1980 after the fire chief deemed it a hazard, and then it sat idle until 2010 due to other safety issues.

The demolition started in late June and is expected to conclude by August. The cleared property will make way for campus improvements.