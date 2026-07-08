Port of Port Angeles terminates contract with a management company

PORT ANGELES — The Port of Port Angeles is terminating its contract with PetroCard, a company that has managed its marina and boatyard since 2020, and it will bring operations under direct control.

The move ends the agreement about 2½ years before the contract’s original expiration date at the end of 2028 and more than five years before an extended term that had been set to run through 2031.

The termination will take effect on July 15, said Michaela Fujita-Conrads, the port’s marketing and communications manager.

PetroCard ran the port’s Boat Haven and the Boat Yard, including 24-hour crane service, on-call emergency and spill response and retail fuel sales.

The original agent contract ran for 12 years, from Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2028, and was later extended to a 15-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2031.

The port declined to explain why it was cutting the contract short, only saying that it and PetroCard “are currently engaged in transition and settlement discussions related to the end of the operating relationship,” Fujita-Conrads said.

Because those discussions are ongoing, the port said it “will not comment on contractual matters at this time.”

The port would not say whether the termination was for cause or a negotiated exit, or whether it had audited PetroCard’s records.

Under the agent agreement, the port can terminate the contract for any of four reasons: a material breach of the agreement, misappropriation or failure to remit funds or property due to the port, a sale or substantial change in the agent’s ownership, or a bankruptcy or insolvency filing.

The contract requires PetroCard to remit all money collected on the port’s behalf at termination.

The port would not say whether the company has done so.

The port also declined to provide any figure for unremitted or uncollected tenant fees, citing the same review.

The port said it is prepared to absorb the day-to-day work PetroCard handled, including retail fuel sales. It will manage the Boat Haven and Boat Yard using port staff rather than rebidding the contract. A harbormaster position is listed on the port’s website.

The agent role predates PetroCard. Masco Maritime signed the original agreement on Oct. 24, 2016, and the 2018 amendment, then assigned the agreement to PetroCard in early 2020 with the port’s consent. That assignment specified that the port’s consent did not release Masco from its obligations, and Masco acknowledged it “continues to remain liable to the port to perform” if PetroCard failed to do so.

Port officials would not say whether the termination triggers that backstop liability, citing ongoing discussions.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.