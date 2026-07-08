Hopefuls debate for state position

PORT ANGELES — The race to succeed retiring eight-term state Rep. Steve Tharinger brought four of the five candidates to a Port Angeles Business Association forum on Tuesday.

Appearing were Democrats Bradley Callaway and Mark Hodgson, both of Port Angeles, Democrat Kaylee Kuehn of Sequim and Marcia Kelbon of Quilcene, an independent who ran as a Republican for state Senate in 2024.

Patrick DePoe, a Neah Bay Democrat, was unable to attend the event.

The primary election is Aug. 4. The top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Primary election ballots will be mailed to voters July 15 and must be postmarked by Aug. 4.

The candidates, vying for the 24th Legislative District Position 2 seat representing Clallam, Jefferson and part of Grays Harbor counties, found common ground on many core challenges — a shortage of affordable housing, substance abuse and the future of the timber economy — and they offered a range of approaches on how to address them, from Callaway’s democratic socialism to Kelbon’s business-focused independence. Hodgson and Kuehn described themselves as pragmatic problem-solvers.

All four stressed that the district’s rural needs often are overshadowed by lawmakers from the Interstate 5 corridor.

The candidates emphasized different priorities on public safety and drug policy. Callaway, a grassroots organizer, said addiction is a health problem rather than a crime, and he favored responses such as social-service teams for welfare checks and housing-first remedies.

Kelbon called for restoring felony drug possession to steer people into drug court and treatment, and she said the state should be a stronger partner to law enforcement.

Kuehn said she agreed addiction is a health issue but wanted to revisit the state’s sentencing grid — the guidelines judges use to set penalties — which she said have been loosened to the point that police and prosecutors can no longer hold offenders accountable.

Hodgson, a 20-year law enforcement officer and Port Angeles City Council member, said harm reduction is part of the solution, but that it needs to balanced with enforcement — something that is hampered by legislative restrictions and staffing shortages.

Candidates also differed on how to manage the district’s timber industry.

Kelbon distinguished old growth, which she said must be protected, from younger stands “in rotation” that should continue to be harvested. She said her district loses about $100,000 a year as more land is made off limits to logging.

Hodgson opposed removing more timberland from harvesting as well, arguing that it is possible to balance logging with protecting sensitive areas.

Callaway said keeping land off limits doesn’t need to cost jobs, since protected forests still support work in research, forest management and fire mitigation.

Kuehn called sustainable forestry a top priority and that old growth should be protected. She wants to see logs milled in-state to support pulp and paper jobs, rather than being exported.

The need to cut red tape to encourage housing development drew broad agreement, with each candidate pointing to a different solution.

Kuehn, a former legislative aide and teacher who said she has been unable to buy a home despite steady work, pledged to streamline permitting and reduce bureaucracy.

Hodgson said he would review environmental building regulations, such as solar requirements, that raised construction costs.

Kelbon proposed amending the state Growth Management Act to allow smaller lots in rural city centers. She said she would roll back a recent energy code update that added costs to construction and would offer density bonuses for lower-cost units.

Callaway offered the most expansive plan, calling for a state development authority, zoning to create denser housing, an end to parking minimums and a shared-equity model in which the state could co-own part of a home to lower buyers’ costs.

Kelbon was the only candidate who said she would repeal the Climate Commitment Act, describing the carbon-reduction law as a regressive tax that raised the cost of goods in rural areas while doing little to cut emissions.

Hodgson said he supports the act, although he acknowledged it needs adjustments.

Callaway called it “a great start” but insufficient, recommending that the timber industry be folded into the act so old-growth forests can generate carbon credits to fund schools and green housing subsidies.

Kuehn urged nuance, noting that a majority of the act’s dollars flow back to rural communities.

The Port Angeles Business Association’s next meeting on July 14 will feature Clallam County commissioner candidates Mike French, the incumbent, and challenger Jake Seegers. They are both running for the District 3 seat on the three-member board.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.