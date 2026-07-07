Staircase recreation area to reopen on Wednesday

PORT ANGELES — Lake Cushman recreation sites, including the Staircase developed area and Fire Service Road FS-24, will reopen to the public Wednesday following a 12-month closure.

The area has been closed since the Bear Gulch fire started on July 6, 2025. It burned more than 20,000 acres of Olympic National Park, Olympic National Forest and state Department of Natural Resources forestland.

Park visitors can begin using day use sites along Lake Cushman, the Mount Rose Trailhead and Trail, the Mildred Lakes Trailhead and Trail, the Dry Creek East Trailhead, the Staircase Campground, Staircase Ranger Station and the Rapids Loop Trail.

The Staircase Campground will begin accepting reservations on www.recreation.gov on Wednesday as well.

FS‑2451, Copper Creek Trail and wilderness trails beyond the developed area of Staircase will remain closed while crews complete hazard assessments and repair damaged backcountry infrastructure, including bridges and privies.

“Repair efforts of this scale require coordination with many partners, including Olympic National Forest and the Washington Department of Natural Resources,” said Sula Jacobs, the superintendent of Olympic National Park. “We appreciate everyone’s support and teamwork as we work to restore this beloved corner of Olympic National Park, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

Visitors should use extreme caution when entering burned areas since they often contain falling trees and branches, loose boulders, unstable ground, stump holes, landslides and debris flows.

To reduce risks in burned areas and help them recover faster, visitors should:

• Stay on open trails to allow trail crews time to repair trail tread and bridges.

Entering closed areas creates risks for others, such as search and rescue crews.

• Trees may fall and rocks may roll without warning, even without wind.

Stay aware of overhead hazards. Don’t linger or camp under trees in burned wilderness areas and watch for stump holes and unstable ground.

• Drive carefully since rocks, debris and downed trees may block the road at any time.

Stay alert and drive slowly, especially during rainy or windy weather, and bring extra supplies, like food and water, in case the road becomes blocked.

• Check the weather since weather can increase hazards in burned areas.

• Wind can knock down standing dead trees and branches, and storms can trigger flash floods, landslides and debris flows.

• Burned areas are especially susceptible to invasive species, so visitors should check shoes and gear for seeds and remove them before hitting the trail.