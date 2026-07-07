Master gardener training course planned this fall

SEQUIM — The Clallam County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for the master gardener training program.

The program, run by the Washington State University’s Clallam County Extension, will begin in October with online classes and 10 in-person classes.

The course will include a commitment to volunteer as a Master Gardener after training is complete.

Applications are available at https://wsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2nNAsJ1eRGWD68S and must be submitted by Sept. 1.

The master gardeners will conduct several information sessions ahead of the application deadline, including:

• Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles, at 5 p.m. Friday.

• Makah Tribal Marina, 1251 Bayview St., Neah Bay at 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Online at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

• Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim, at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

The course fee is $275, although some scholarships are available to bring the cost down to $125.

Class size is limited to 50 students.

For more information, visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/mg.