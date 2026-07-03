LETTER: Pool reflections

If you want an example of how vindictive and childish this administration and Donald Trump himself have become, look no further than the recent comments Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, made regarding alleged vandalism at the Lincoln reflecting pool:

“Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C. … There are several citations that have been handed out to individuals and these are cases that will be prosecuted to the full extent.”

So, the Department of Justice is going after people for touching some peeling paint off a botched repair job? I guess that really is quite the crime.

So much worse than the hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, smashing windows and doors and assaulting police.

Their punishment? A full pardon or commutation by Trump and an attempt to compensate them by creating a slush fund.

I bet they’re glad they didn’t touch any peeling paint of the White House or they’d be in big trouble.

Trump is blaming vandals for the pool issues and threatening a 10-year prison sentence. He is ashamed to admit that he blew it on a hurried, poorly planned job to fix the pool.

Instead, he seems intent on looking for anyone to blame.

Like a child saying, “It’s not my fault, someone else did it.”

David Lasorsa

Sequim