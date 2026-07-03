LETTER: Democratic values

Do you ever ask yourself what is left?

I believe what’s left is a political movement that is dedicated to improving the lives of working people and ending the wanton murder and bloodshed of innocents overseas.

The left wants to make sure working people are looked after and policies are made to make your life better, make your life easier.

The left will end the war machine.

Together we can end this gilded-age hell that we are in, end the orgy of corruption, release the Epstein files and arrest the Epstein class of pedophiles and criminals.

Our Democracy survives when people choose to protect it.

The democratic values that generations of Americans have fought so hard for are under attack.

The left calls for radical reform to build a bold positive future. We should all demand an actual functioning government for all the people.

You can look away, or you can swing left and fight to fix our society for all the people and for our planet.

We need rescuing, and MAGA or diet MAGA won’t do it.

We need far left now.

Bill Biery

Sequim