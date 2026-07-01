How will we reach you?

ONE OF THE most common questions emergency managers hear after a major incident is, “Why didn’t I get notified?”

Often, emergency notifications are sent, but recipients miss them because they have not registered their contact information in the alert system.

In Port Angeles and Clallam County, emergency officials use the Everbridge Mass Notification System to share important public safety information with residents.

This system delivers notifications by text message, email, phone call and through the Public Safety by Everbridge mobile app, ensuring critical updates reach the community quickly.

Notifications may be issued for events such as wildfires, severe weather, tsunami warnings, evacuation notices, shelter-in-place advisories, water system emergencies, major road closures and other public safety concerns.

Situations can change rapidly during an emergency.

Emergency officials work hard to provide accurate updates as conditions develop, and having a reliable way to receive these updates is essential.

That is why it is important to create an account with Everbridge.

Registration is free and allows you to choose how and when you receive alerts.

You can also register for multiple locations, such as your child’s school, your workplace and your home, so you can receive targeted messages for the areas where you and your family spend the most time.

Modern emergency notification systems, including Everbridge, can target specific geographic areas rather than entire communities.

This allows emergency officials to provide relevant and location-specific information while reducing unnecessary alerts.

As a result, registered residents can receive area-specific information even when a community-wide alert is not issued.

Preparedness starts with simple steps taken before an emergency.

Build a disaster preparedness kit, create a family communication plan and stay informed.

Registering for emergency notifications is an easy way to improve your family’s readiness.

Take a few minutes to sign up today.

Whether you live in the city of Port Angeles or elsewhere in Clallam County, you can register online at https://member. everbridge.net/177241703894 2559/new.

If your phone number, email address or other contact information changes, be sure to update your account so emergency officials can continue to reach you when needed.

Emergencies are unpredictable.

Register your contact information today to ensure you receive critical updates when every minute counts.

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Derrell Sharp is the chief of the Port Angeles Fire Department.