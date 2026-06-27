Carrying the torch

From left, Clallam County Sheriff Brian King, Jimmy Thompson, an officer for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Clallam County Corrections Deputy Don Wenzl and Port Angeles Chief of Police Brian Smith walk the Olympic Discovery Trail on Friday during the Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Washington. A contingent of at least a dozen walked the route from Laird’s Corner to 7 Cedars Casino in Blyn in a relay format before they handed the torch to Jefferson County law enforcement officials. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

From left, Clallam County Sheriff Brian King, Jimmy Thompson, an officer for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Clallam County Corrections Deputy Don Wenzl and Port Angeles Chief of Police Brian Smith walk the Olympic Discovery Trail on Friday during the Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Washington.

A contingent of at least a dozen walked the route from Laird’s Corner to 7 Cedars Casino in Blyn in a relay format before they handed the torch to Jefferson County law enforcement officials.