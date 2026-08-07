Vee Canning leads the “Anteater” group in looking into nature with Second and Third graders Addison Thompson, Liberty Stone, Caroline Peterson and Emma Peterson. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Vacation Bible School at First United Methodist Church, 110 E. Seventh St. in Port Angeles, is in full swing during the first week of August. The ecumenical event with First United Methodist, Holy Trinity Lutheran and First Presbyterian Church participating is using the theme “Exploring the Nature of God.” The week-long school is from 9 a.m. to noon daily and open to Kindergarten to Fifth graders.

Vee Canning leads the “Anteater” group in looking into nature with Second and Third graders Addison Thompson, Liberty Stone, Caroline Peterson and Emma Peterson.