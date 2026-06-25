Pool board continuing its shower policy talks

PORT ANGELES — The Shore Aquatic Center board of commissioners is waiting to hear back from its liability insurance before it takes action on the proposed Community Hygiene Access Program policy.

The board discussed the policy during its meeting Tuesday afternoon but did not take action.

“I’m currently communicating with our liability insurance and we’re waiting for them to give statement before we approve the policy,” center Director Ryan Amiot said Wednesday.

The hygiene program will be discussed during the board’s next meeting at 3 p.m. July 28 at Shore Aquatic Center, 225 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

No new changes were suggested to the policy, which the board has been working to refine for the past several months.

The policy would establish guidelines for a limited shower access program to support community health and hygiene needs.

Through the program, Shore Aquatic Center would provide shower vouchers to approved partner organizations to be distributed to anyone who needs a shower but cannot afford entrance into the aquatic center, such as homeless people, people living in their cars or people who have lost their homes to fire or other disaster.

The hours for the program, which is continuing at the aquatic center while the policy is fine-tuned, are from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The program has existed at the aquatic center for roughly two years without any reported issues against those using the vouchers, Amiot has said in past meetings.

The public has expressed concerns about the hygiene program which are outlined in a change.org petition at tinyurl.com/PDN-Pool-Petition.

The petition calls into question the “safety and integrity of this tax payer funded aquatic center due to the lack of transparency regarding Clallam County Department of Health Harm Reduction programs.”

“The Clallam County Department of Health has initiated various programs that may include the provision of hygiene centers or free shower vouchers for homeless, and service and law resistant individuals,” the petition states. “While these programs might be vital for public health and welfare, hygiene access and bathing locations already exist for homeless, and service and law resistant individuals. Hygiene access is available at Serenity House, the Salvation Army and TAFY have facilities and trained staff.”

The board addressed a question on Tuesday as to whether it has the legal authority to run this hygiene program.

“Commissioner Randy Johnson reached out to (Municipal Research and Services Center), a legal counsel, and they said we are legally allowed to operate the program,” Amiot said.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.