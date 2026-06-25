Fire reported in Olympic National Park

A lightning-caused fire is burning about 5 miles west of Mount Olympus in Olympic National Park.

PORT ANGELES — Fire crews were responding Thursday to the Mt. Tom Creek fire in Olympic National Park, a lightning-caused blaze that was estimated to be about 86 acres, park officials said.

The fire is burning on a steep, densely forested slope about 5 miles west-northwest of Mount Olympus.

The Hoh Rain Forest administrative site is about 6 miles from the fire perimeter. The Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center, campground and trails are currently open to the public, park officials said.

Fire management officials have ordered aviation and ground resources to respond to the fire, including Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters, enhanced reconnaissance aircraft, wildland fire engines and hand crews, park officials stated in a news release.

The fire was reported by backpackers on Wednesday after a lightning storm moved through the area on Tuesday.

A Type 3 Incident Management organization will assume command of the fire starting on Friday.

The fire was listed Wednesday at 0 percent contained with a strategy of full containment, park officials said.

Firefighter rappellers assessed the area and determined it was not feasible to insert firefighters directly from aircraft to the fire line. The fire is far from potential aircraft landing zones and trails that could provide evacuation routes, presenting challenges for firefighter safety, park officials said.

Additional hazards include standing snags, steep slopes and dense vegetation.

Multiple lightning strikes were recorded in Olympic National Park on Tuesday night through early Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews did not identify any additional fires on a reconnaissance flight late Wednesday night.

The area is forecasted to receive between a quarter inch to 1.75 inches of rain through Sunday. Though the precipitation may constrain fire behavior, it is unlikely to extinguish the fire, officials said.

Due to increased fire activity and dry vegetation, Olympic National Park implemented fire restrictions effective Thursday. Dispersed and backcountry fires are prohibited. Fires within established metal fire rings in developed campgrounds and picnic areas are exempt from the restrictions. Propane and gas stoves are allowed, if operated at least 3 feet away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

The Lake of the Gods backcountry campsite is closed, but there are no evacuation orders, park officials said.

Smoke may be visible from various locations on the Olympic Peninsula. Air quality can change quickly, park officials aid. For current smoke information, visit https://fire.airnow.gov.

A temporary flight restriction also is in place.