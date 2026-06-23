Projects planned for Chetzemoka Park in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — The city of Port Townsend’s Parks Division will start a number of construction projects in Chetzemoka Park this summer.

The projects are the result of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan, the city’s annual budgeting process and recent grant funding.

The 6.5-acre park was established in 1904 and named after čičməhán, the chief of the S’Klallam people, who was known as Chetzemoka to the European settlers.

It is the oldest of the city’s parks and has suffered from deferred maintenance for several years.

“These projects represent an investment not only in the physical infrastructure of Chetzemoka Park, but in the people who use it every day,” said Michael Todd, parks and facilities manager. “Parks are gathering places that strengthen community connections, support health and recreation, and create lasting memories across generations.”

The list of projects includes:

• Repairs to the gazebo, which sees frequent use for weddings, musical performances and parties, including the replacement of deck boards and installation of new gutters and fascia and a fresh coat of paint.

The $15,000 project will be completed by city staff this summer and fall.

• Construction of a new kitchen shelter to replace the one that was condemned and removed in 2024.

The new timber frame is designed with a nod to the traditional shelter it will replace.

Anderson Homes has been hired to begin work in June on the $128,429 project, and it is expected to be complete by early fall.

• The park’s swing set will be removed in September to make room for new swings that are expected to be delivered around Sept. 21.

Buell Recreation will complete the project for $30,000 in the 2026 parks budget and a $5,000 grant from the Accessible Community Advisory Committee.

• Demolition of the Golden Age Club, on Hudson Street adjacent to Chetzemoka Dog Park, and the caretaker house next to the park’s main entrance.

Both structures have been condemned and undergone abatement of onsite hazardous materials.

A certified contractor will begin removal of both of them during the week of July 13.

Removal of the Golden Age Club will allow for future expansion of the dog park while an RV pad for a park host is planned for the site of the caretaker house.

Community members are invited to an open house from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 9 at the park’s gazebo to learn about the projects and share memories of the park.