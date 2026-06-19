Record-setting performance
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 19, 2026
Buoyed by special guest artist singer/songwriter Bonnie Raitt, Centrum set a record in gross receipts for its 2026 gala benefit concert and dinner on June 12 at Fort Worden State Park.
With a sold-out performance and a post-concert dinner for 300, the arts nonprofit raised $726,637 before expenses to benefit its program and scholarship funds.
The tally, which is 35 percent greater than 2025, includes gross revenue from sponsorships, ticket sales, a guitar auction, dessert auction and its signature “Fund-a-Dream” paddle raise, led by emcee Matt Lorch.