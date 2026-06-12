Locking pharmacy bags aim to reduce drug abuse

Prescription locking bags like this one, which zips into a combination lock in the center, are being distributed by the Washington Health Care Authority through pharmacies such as the North Olympic Healthcare Network in Port Angeles and Chinook Pharmacy in Forks. (Washington Health Care Authority)

Two pharmacies in Clallam County are participating in a statewide program aimed at reducing prescription drug abuse.

The North Olympic Healthcare Network (NOHN) in Port Angeles and Chinook Pharmacy in Forks are distributing free medication-locking bags to patients through the Washington Health Care Authority’s (HCA) Pharmacy Safe Storage Program.

“This program was really developed to help increase safe medication storage across the state, particularly of prescription opioids,” HCA account manager Esther Escobedo said. “They’re like a small pouch and they can fit a couple prescription bottles inside. They’re made from a synthetic material and they’re closed with a zipper which fits into a combination lock.”

Although the program started in 2020 with two pharmacy locations, many people don’t know about the program or even that prescription-locking bags exist, Escobedo said.

“The program has been very successful,” she said. “We’ve been seeing some really high numbers this round of locking bag distribution and also just the number of conversations that pharmacists are having with patients.”

The NOHN pharmacy and Chinook Pharmacy are both participating for the first time. They are among 82 pharmacies distributing the locking bags through the program, which runs March through June while supplies last each year.

NOHN has about 40 safety lock bags remaining while Chinook Pharmacy has 20 plus an additional 30 heavier prescription-locking bags which feature a lock and key.

“NOHN takes medication safety seriously,” NOHN Pharmacy Director Daiana Huyen said. “It is time we take the time to educate our patients on their prescriptions and proper storage. The Pharmacy Safe Storage Program is all about helping prevent opioid misuse in our community. We joined the program because it is a simple, meaningful way to protect our patients and help create a safer, healthier community.”

Chinook Pharmacy is taking part in the program because many of its patients are older who use the easy-off pill lids, and many of them have grandchildren they want to keep prescription drugs from, pharmacist Joe Greitz said.

“We were thinking what can we do to prevent the younger ones from getting into prescription drugs or to help grandma or grandpa find out older grandkids are getting into pills before it becomes a huge issue for the older kids,” Greitz said.

The program works by having pharmacists recommend a prescription-locking bag when a patient picks up controlled substances, especially opioid medications, Escobedo said. Patients are not required to accept the bags.

At the NOHN pharmacy and at Chinook Pharmacy, anyone is welcome to request a prescription-locking bag, even if they are not picking up medications.

Unsecured prescriptions are a major driver of drug misuse, according to HCA. About 4 in 10 people who misuse pain relievers get them from a friend or family member, and only 47 percent of Washingtonians report locking up their opioids, the agency said.

Since the program started in March, NOHN has distributed more than 150 safety lock bags while Chinook Pharmacy has given out between 40 and 50.

“The patients are so pleased to receive the free safety storage bag and the educational information,” Huyen said. “Our pharmacists take the time to counsel the patients on their opioid prescriptions and how important it is to properly store them safely, and our patients have all been positive and appreciative.”

Both pharmacies stated they intend to take part in the program in the future.

“Absolutely, if I have anything to say about it, because I think this is an amazing and easy way to keep drugs out of little kids’ hands and even from teenagers,” Greitz said. “Yes, the lock bags can be cut into, but if there’s a giant hole in it, it’s pretty easy to tell something’s happened to it.”

No pharmacies in Jefferson County are participating in the program.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.