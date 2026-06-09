Port Angeles man to serve one year in prison

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man has pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence of alcohol 15 years after a similar incident killed one person and seriously injured two others.

Steve W. Boyd, 63, pleaded guilty to DUI with a previous conviction of vehicular homicide on May 26 in Clallam County Superior Court. Judge Brent Basden sentenced him to 12 months in state prison followed by 12 months of community custody.

Boyd was transferred to the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton on May 27, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The Port Angeles Police Department responded about 7:06 p.m. April 23 to a report of a collision at the intersection of West Eighth Street and South E Street, according to court documents.

The reporting party said they were traveling westbound on Eighth Street and saw Boyd enter the intersection from E Street, traveling southbound. After a near collision, the reporting party said he pulled over to check for damage just east of Shane Park.

Boyd drifted to the right side of the road in his Subaru Outback and hit the driver’s side of the parked vehicle, court documents state. No injuries were reported.

The first police officer on scene identified Boyd as the driver of the Subaru and observed him off balance and stumbling. He also had glassy, watery eyes and slurred speech, according to court documents.

Boyd admitted to having three or four beers in the past couple hours. He refused a field sobriety test and a breath test, according to court documents.

After Boyd was arrested on investigation of DUI, he was transported to the police department and agreed to provide two breath samples. The first had an infrared result of 0.135 percent blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and the second had an infrared result of 0.133 percent, according to court documents.

The legal limit in Washington state is 0.08 percent.

Boyd was transported to Olympic Medical Center, where he was evaluated and medically cleared to be booked into jail, according to court documents.

At that time, police reviewed Boyd’s records and learned he was previously convicted of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. That incident occurred about 8 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2011, on state Highway 112 near Place Road.

Ahousaht First Nation member Darrell Campbell, 49, of Ahousat, B.C., was killed, and Campbell’s brother and niece both were seriously injured in the collision.

Boyd, who had a 0.12 percent blood-alcohol level from a blood sample taken 95 minutes after the wreck, pleaded guilty on July 3, 2012, and was sentenced to five years in prison.

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Editor Brian McLean can be reached by email at brian.mclean@peninsuladailynews.com.