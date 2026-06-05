ISSUES OF FAITH: Exploring the Mormon faith

ARE MORMONS CHRISTIAN? This was a question I was recently asked. I’m often surprised at this question, given the name of the church, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” I confirmed that we are Christian. He was not a Christian and said from his outside perspective, knowing several of our faith’s members, we seemed to be Christian to him.

While some of our beliefs may not be exactly like other Christian churches, we share the core belief that Jesus Christ’s grace is sufficient for all of God’s children.

Paul taught this in 2 Corinthians 12:9, “My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.”

We believe in the Bible and Book of Mormon, which is another testament of Jesus Christ. The truth that Paul taught is also taught in The Book of Mormon. “And if men come unto me I will show unto them their weakness. I give unto men weakness that they may be humble; and my grace is sufficient for all men that humble themselves before me; for if they humble themselves before me, and have faith in me, then will I make weak things become strong unto them,” (Ether 12:27).

We believe that Jesus Christ, the Son of God, atoned for the sins of all mankind in Gethsemane and on the cross at Golgotha. After three days, Jesus was resurrected. This was an infinite atonement. Through the grace of Jesus Christ, everyone will be resurrected as a gift to all of God’s children.

We believe that Jesus Christ has asked some things of us. He taught that we should: Repent. Pray. Come follow Him. Love God. Love our neighbor. Love our enemies. Seek the kingdom of God first. Forgive. Be meek. Be a peacemaker. And be a light to others.

When we endeavor to follow His commandments and try to emulate Jesus Christ, our hearts change. Elder David A. Bednar taught, “The Savior’s restored gospel invites us to be spiritually transformed — not merely to improve our behavior. As we align our character, desires, actions and what we truly love more closely with God’s will, the Savior can bring about a comprehensive and complete change in us. We are to become new creatures in Christ. This mighty spiritual change is possible only ‘through the merits, … mercy, and grace of the Holy Messiah.’ ”

Brad Wilcox, a professor of ancient scripture at Brigham Young University, shared this thought. “We are not earning our way to heaven. We are learning heaven. We are preparing for it. We are practicing for it.” He then asked, “Have you been changed by grace?”

The prophet Alma asked, “Have ye spiritually been born of God? Have ye received his image in your countenances? Have ye experienced this mighty change in your hearts?” (Alma 5:14).

We believe that Jesus’s life and teachings invite us to change from the ways of the world and seek a higher and holier way of life. Through the gospel of Jesus Christ, we are to: Become new creatures, be changed by grace, be spiritually be born of God, have a change in our countenance and experience a mighty change in our hearts.

Jesus Christ’s Grace is sufficient for us all. I pray that it will change us as we strive to follow this commandant, “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect,” (Matthew 5:48).

So while some may not view my faith as Christian, I don’t worry what the world thinks. Jesus taught in Matthew 7 that, “By their fruits ye shall know them.” As the church name states, we are latter-day followers, disciples or saints of Jesus Christ. We are not perfect. As Brad Wilcox said, we are learning heaven. This happens line upon line, slowly and gradually we receive God’s light, like the sun rising, brighter and brighter until the perfect day.

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Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Jason Bringhurst is a former Bishop, now serving on the High Council of the Port Angeles Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ComeUntoChrist.org. His email is jasonbring@gmail.com.