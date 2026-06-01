Seventy48 winners

Team Tritons, from left, Dave Jensen of Truckee, Calif., Rich Long of San Clemente, Calif., and Andrew McEwan of White Salmon paddle their Carbonology three-man Surfski the last few meters to the beach at the Northwest Maritime beach to win the annual Seventy48 race from Tacoma to Port Townsend. The 70-mile race started at 7 p.m. Friday and ended at 4:50 a.m. Saturday after nine hours and 50 minutes of continuous paddling. This was the second win in a row for Team Tritons. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)