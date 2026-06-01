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Seventy48 winners

Published 1:30 am Monday, June 1, 2026

By Steve Mullensky For Peninsula Daily News

Team Tritons, from left, Dave Jensen of Truckee, Calif., Rich Long of San Clemente, Calif., and Andrew McEwan of White Salmon paddle their Carbonology three-man Surfski the last few meters to the beach at the Northwest Maritime beach to win the annual Seventy48 race from Tacoma to Port Townsend. The 70-mile race started at 7 p.m. Friday and ended at 4:50 a.m. Saturday after nine hours and 50 minutes of continuous paddling. This was the second win in a row for Team Tritons. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Team Tritons, from left, Dave Jensen of Truckee, Calif., Rich Long of San Clemente, Calif., and Andrew McEwan of White Salmon paddle their Carbonology three-man Surfski the last few meters to the beach at the Northwest Maritime beach to win the annual Seventy48 race from Tacoma to Port Townsend. The 70-mile race started at 7 p.m. Friday and ended at 4:50 a.m. Saturday after nine hours and 50 minutes of continuous paddling. This was the second win in a row for Team Tritons. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Team Tritons, from left, Dave Jensen of Truckee, Calif., Rich Long of San Clemente, Calif., and Andrew McEwan of White Salmon paddle their Carbonology three-man Surfski the last few meters to the beach at the Northwest Maritime beach to win the annual Seventy48 race from Tacoma to Port Townsend. The 70-mile race started at 7 p.m. Friday and ended at 4:50 a.m. Saturday after nine hours and 50 minutes of continuous paddling. This was the second win in a row for Team Tritons.

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