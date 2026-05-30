The Western Flyer, the historic research vessel that became famous after author John Steinbeck wrote chapters of a book while on board in the Sea of Cortez, cruises beneath the towering Mount Baker as she approaches the entrance to Port Townsend Bay on Thursday. After a meticulous restoration, the Flyer was sailed to Sonoma, Calif., the home of Steinbeck, and is now owned by the Western Flyer Foundation. It is a teaching museum in Monterey, Calif. The Flyer will be moored at the Boat Haven Marina in Port Townsend through June 8 and host public tours, student programs and community events before it returns to California. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

The Western Flyer, the historic research vessel that became famous after author John Steinbeck wrote chapters of a book while on board in the Sea of Cortez, cruises beneath the towering Mount Baker as she approaches the entrance to Port Townsend Bay on Thursday.

After a meticulous restoration, the Flyer was sailed to Sonoma, Calif., the home of Steinbeck, and is now owned by the Western Flyer Foundation. It is a teaching museum in Monterey, Calif.

The Flyer will be moored at the Boat Haven Marina in Port Townsend through June 8 and host public tours, student programs and community events before it returns to California.