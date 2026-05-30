LETTER: Wealth inequality

Wealth inequality in the United States has reached levels that should concern every American, regardless of political affiliation.

While millions of working families struggle to afford housing, healthcare, childcare and higher education, a small percentage of the population continues to accumulate enormous wealth at a historic pace.

Hard work should provide stability and opportunity, yet many full-time workers are living paycheck to paycheck.

At the same time, large corporations and the wealthiest Americans often benefit from tax loopholes and economic policies that widen the gap between rich and poor.

Federal income tax rates for the top earners in 1965 were 70 percent. Today, the top federal rate is 37 percent and the top corporate rate is 21 percent, a decrease from more than 50 percent in the 1960s.

Extreme inequality weakens our democracy and undermines social trust. When ordinary citizens feel that the system only works for the wealthy, frustration and division grow.

A healthy economy depends on a strong middle class, fair wages, affordable education and equal opportunity.

We should support policies that strengthen workers, ensure fair taxation, expand access to healthcare and education, and create economic opportunity for everyone, not just those at the top.

America succeeds when prosperity is shared more broadly.

It is time to address wealth inequality before the divide grows even larger.

Please reach out to your elected officials and ask them increase taxation of the rich so it will be more equitable for all Americans and help pay down our massive federal debt.

Jon Miller

Port Angeles