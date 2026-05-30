LETTER: Practice law

There is an acute shortage of practicing attorneys in Port Angeles, Clallam County and elsewhere.

If you are a young person who wishes perhaps to return to the Olympic Peninsula after college and have ever considered a career in law, I encourage you to discuss the matter with your career counselor.

Also, talk to any lawyers in the area; all lawyers love to take a few minutes to talk to young people about what they do.

Plus, there’s likely no better place to live and raise a family.

This is precisely what my wife, Jeanne, and I did 50 years ago when we considered where and how to raise our family.

All of our five children have gone on to productive careers, plus two of them practice law in our town of Port Angeles.

It’s all been hugely emotionally rewarding.

There is no substitute for career counseling.

Once you’ve satisfied yourself that law would likely give you a good future, consider choosing the North Olympic Peninsula.

After all, its citizens really need you.

Lane Wolfley

Port Angeles