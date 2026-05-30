LETTER: Waiting for facts

Having followed the coverage of the accusations aimed at Steve Burke, you and the members of the Port of Port Angeles commission have gotten many citizens fired up and asking for his head.

Have you and all of the naysayers forgotten the part about facts and proof? When someone accuses you of a misdeed, does that automatically prove your guilt? I believe not.

I recommend that you and the rest of Clallam County wait for said proof and facts.

I believe in Steve Burke.

Al Miller

Port Angeles