LETTER: Land of hypocrisy

Congress is doing some major House cleaning: faced with expulsion, Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, resigned their seats.

Both were the subjects of sexual assault allegations. Ethics investigations concluded that they had violated House rules of conduct.

In fact, Swalwell had five women come forward to register their complaints.

Gonzales admitted an affair with a staff member who later died by suicide.

And yet, sitting in the White House, what’s left of it, is a president who was actually convicted in court of sexual assault against the writer E. Jean Carroll.

Moreover, more than 28 other women have accused him of similar assault. Why does that not violate government rules of conduct? Did he take a Hypocritic Oath?

It gets beyond understanding when you consider President Trump’s disdain for immigrants and his marriage to two of them.

A hypocrite-in-chief.

America, the Land of Opportunity has become the Land of Hypocrisy.

John Delaney

Port Townsend