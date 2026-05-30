LETTER: Homeless benefits

When I was younger and dumber, I decided to quit my job because I didn’t like it.

That was a mistake, and soon I was homeless and living in my truck.

I quickly found it to be unpleasant and made an effort to become employed again.

And I did.

However, these days, things aren’t so bad for homeless types.

There is a free breakfast in the morning at the Salvation Army, a food wagon stops by Safeway each night to dish out hot meals, the library offers a warm, dry place to sit all day, and there’s a place in downtown Port Angeles that hands out drug paraphernalia.

Now Shore Aquatic Center is considering free showers for those living on the streets.

With all the benefits to being homeless these days, I’ve got to wonder if I would have been so quick to get a job had they been offered back then.

Jeffrey Schreck

Port Angeles