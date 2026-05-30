LETTER: Democracy crisis

There is a crisis in America. There are people in the White House and Congress that apparently are choosing to ignore the rule of law, the Constitution and that America is the land of the free.

The U.S. constitution says, “We the People of the United States, in order to for a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, to ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The Constitution honors your rights as a citizen. The Constitution tells the government that they cannot take those rights away.

I believe in comprehensive articles of the Constitution that protect my individual rights and believe the government should not be ignoring the Constitution.

Our country is not perfect; several amendments have been made to the Constitution to make our country better.

There have been hundreds of thousands of citizens peacefully protesting for months. There are citizens writing Congress, journalists have been asking direct appropriate questions to Congress and the White House, and still members of Congress are silent.

I want my democracy back. Millions of protesters want their democracy back. All of us need to keep talking, sending messages.

I know we can find the means to solve the problem to rebuild America.

I will not give up hope. We can do this together.

Eileen Cummings

Sequim