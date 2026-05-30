Jefferson PUD to explore new energy assistance model

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Public Utility District is considering improvements to lessen costs on the county’s most financially burdened customers while handling public funds and aligning with state standards.

Rising costs have seen an increase in customers accessing the PUD’s assistance programs. Participation has nearly doubled since 2017, climbing from 546 to 993, according to a PUD news release.

Currently, the PUD operates on a flat-rate model for assisting income-qualified households and seniors.

The PUD projects the model will cost utility ratepayers $891,909 this year. Currently, the flat-rate monthly credit for recipients is $71.53.

The credit is scheduled to increase to $77.93 in July.

Funding for these state-mandated programs currently comes from a $3.41 surcharge on the base fee of every non-discounted electric service. That fee is expected to climb to $3.75 after the July increase.

While the PUD has yet to finalize a new model, current proposals are to forego its current flat-rate model in favor of a tiered system, which would prioritize customers facing the greatest burden while reducing overall cost impacts to the broader customer base.

Energy burden refers to the percentage of monthly income allocated to paying for utilities.

The state has declared anything higher than 6 percent of a household’s income being spent on energy as heavily burdened, according to the PUD.

Energy burden is not solely limited to electricity. It includes other forms of fuel such as propane or wood.

The proposed tiered structure would offer a 30 percent discount for the highest-burdened homes making less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

A 10 percent discount would be available for the remaining qualified homes making less than 80 percent of the area median income that still face an energy burden above 6 percent. That shift also would consolidate the current senior program into the tiered system.

“Programs like this need to be focused to ensure support reaches customers who need it most,” PUD Services Director Jean Pepper stated in the news release. “One key part is turning our efforts towards funding a weatherization program for income-qualified customers.”

The proposed weatherization program would not be funded through utility rates. Instead, the PUD plans to leverage outside resources like the state Department of Ecology’s Cap and Invest program.

“Financial assistance funded through rates will, of course, remain part of the equation,” Pepper said. “But by focusing our efforts on improving the health, safety and efficiency of the home through weatherization, we are focused on the problem and not the symptoms.”

“Staff is recommending an assistance program that encourages customers to partner in improving their home’s energy efficiency, reducing their energy costs, as a more sustainable alternative to ongoing monthly subsidies,” PUD General Manager Joe Wilson said.

Commissioners discussed the proposal in April and May. The tiered approach will be further discussed at a June 2 regular meeting and a resolution is planned to be presented for adoption at a June 16 regular meeting. Both meetings will take place at 4 p.m. and are available both in person and online via a link on the event calendar at jeffpud.org.

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Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.