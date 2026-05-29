Take summer traffic safety on the road

AS SUMMER APPROACHES, our community sees more travelers on the roadways, more families enjoying outdoor activities and more young drivers taking advantage of time off from school.

Warmer weather brings opportunities for recreation and connection, but it also brings increased traffic and a higher risk of serious accidents.

As your sheriff, I encourage everyone to make traffic safety a priority throughout the summer months.

I recently attended a training conference where the keynote speaker shared several eye-opening statistics.

In the United States, there is a traffic fatality every 16 minutes, a traffic injury every 14 seconds, and a non-injury collision every six seconds.

Those numbers are staggering and serve as an important reminder that traffic safety affects every community, including our own.

They also highlight why proactive traffic enforcement and public awareness remain essential to keeping our roads safe.

One of the first concepts I learned about traffic safety is the “Three Es”: Engineering, Education and Enforcement.

These principles continue to guide traffic safety efforts across the country.

The first is Engineering. The design of roads, intersections, signage and traffic controls play a critical role in preventing collisions and saving lives. Improvements such as better lighting, safer intersections, rumble strips, guardrails and pedestrian crossings have helped reduce crashes and improve roadway safety for everyone.

The second is Education. Teaching safe driving habits remains one of the most effective ways to reduce collisions and injuries. Often, a traffic stop becomes an opportunity to educate a driver about dangerous behavior before it leads to tragedy. In many cases, deputies may issue a verbal or written warning rather than a citation to encourage safer driving habits.

The third is Enforcement. There is a common misconception that law enforcement officers are required to meet “ticket quotas” or that traffic enforcement is primarily about generating revenue. That is simply not true. There are no ticket quotas, and only a small portion of traffic infraction revenue returns to local government funds. The primary goal of traffic enforcement is public safety.

Deputies are given discretion when conducting traffic stops.

Depending on the circumstances, an officer may issue a verbal warning, written warning or citation.

That decision is based on several factors, including the seriousness of the violation, road conditions, traffic volume, weather, school zones, pedestrian activity and the overall danger posed by the driver’s actions.

Someone driving 40 mph over the speed limit presents a far greater risk to public safety than a minor equipment violation.

Summer months often bring an increase in traffic collisions.

Increased tourism, road construction, motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians and recreational vehicles all contribute to heavier traffic conditions.

At the same time, summer holidays and gatherings can sometimes lead to distracted or impaired driving.

Distracted driving continues to be one of the greatest dangers on our roadways, with cell phones remaining a major source of distraction.

Looking away from the road for even a few seconds can have devastating consequences.

I encourage drivers to put their phones away and focus entirely on driving.

Speeding is another major factor in serious injury and fatal collisions.

Higher speeds reduce reaction time and increase the severity of crashes.

Please obey posted speed limits and slow down in residential areas, near parks and in construction zones where children and pedestrians may be present.

Impaired driving also remains a serious concern during the summer season.

If you plan to drink alcohol, please designate a sober driver, arrange transportation or stay where you are until you can drive safely.

Traffic safety is not just a law enforcement issue; it is a shared responsibility.

By staying alert, slowing down, avoiding distractions and making responsible choices, we can help ensure this summer is remembered for good times rather than preventable tragedies.

On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable summer season.

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Andy Pernsteiner is the Jefferson County Sheriff.