Beyond the bell: Hidden power of summer camp

AS THE END of the school year approaches, many parents begin asking the same question: How will my children stay engaged, active and connected during summer vacation?

For students, summer represents 10 weeks away from the structure and social interaction of the classroom. For families, it can mean balancing work schedules while ensuring their children continue to grow, learn and stay safe.

Summer should be a time of exploration, discovery and fun — but without thoughtful planning, it can also become a time when young people lose learning momentum or feel isolated from their peers.

That’s why our Boys & Girls Clubs’ programs play such an important role in bridging the gap between the end of the school year and the return to class in the fall.

We believe summer is far more than a break from school, it’s an opportunity.

Through our summer camp programs in Sequim and Port Angeles, we are creating spaces where youth can continue learning, build friendships and develop confidence in a safe and supportive environment.

Our 10-week summer camp program is designed to give youth ages 6 to 18 a structured and supervised place to spend their summer days.

This year, our theme is “Where the Wild Things Grow,” and it promises to bring learning to life in ways that are creative, hands-on and exciting.

Campers might spend one day conducting STEM experiments that spark curiosity about science and engineering, while another day could be dedicated to art and creativity, where kids express themselves through painting self-portraits or crafting garden collages.

Field trips are also a much-anticipated highlight of the summer experience at the club.

Whether berry picking at local farms or participating in our Junior Rangers program in Olympic National Park, these outings give youth the chance to expand their horizons and create lasting memories with friends.

Just as important as the activities themselves is the environment we provide.

Summer camp at the club offers young people a place where they are encouraged and inspired by caring staff. It’s a place where kids can try something new without fear of failure and where every child knows they belong.

Accessibility is at the heart of our mission.

For current club members, afternoon summer camp from noon to 6 p.m. is included as part of our annual $30 membership.

Morning camp, from 7:45 a.m. to noon, is available for a nominal fee, with discounts offered for families who pay in advance. Teens attend year-round for free.

Our goal is simple: ensure cost is never the reason a child misses out on a positive summer experience.

Beyond fun and learning, one of the most essential components of our summer programming addresses a challenge that many families face when school is not in session — consistent access to free, nutritious meals.

Through our Summer Food Service Program, we provide meals at no cost to youth younger than 18 inside our clubs and at nine sites in our communities.

This program also allows opportunities for adolescents to develop real-world workforce readiness skills.

Teens gain valuable experience by helping support program operations. They build skills that will benefit them far beyond the summer months: teamwork, responsibility, communication and time management.

For many participants, this experience represents their first step toward future employment.

Programs like these demonstrate that summer camp is about far more than simply filling time.

It’s about building the next generation of leaders, innovators and community members.

Communities thrive when young people have opportunities to grow, and summer is one of the most important seasons to invest in that growth.

When children stay active, engaged and connected during the summer months, they return to school more confident and excited to learn.

For families across Sequim and Port Angeles, the Boys & Girls Club is proud to offer a place where that growth can happen every day.

I encourage parents to explore the opportunities available at the club and take full advantage of the programs designed with their children in mind.

Whether it’s discovering a passion for science, creating art, enjoying a field trip with friends or simply having a safe place to belong, summer at the Boys & Girls Club can be a transformative experience.

When the school bell stops ringing for the summer, learning and growth shouldn’t stop with it.

Our team is proud to keep that momentum going — one child, one experience and one summer at a time.

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Mary Budke is the Chief Executive Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula.