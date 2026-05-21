Memorial Day services set for this weekend

Services to observe Memorial Day are planned across the Peninsula beginning this weekend.

Gardiner

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest will host a memorial service for Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Marvin Shields at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Gardiner Cemetery, 137 Gardiner Cemetery Road, Gardiner.

The ceremony will mark the 61st anniversary of Shields’ death on June 10, 1965, during the Battle of Dong Xoai in the Republic of Vietnam.

Shields was born in Port Townsend, grew up near Discovery Bay and graduated from Port Townsend High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Navy Seabees in 1962 and was deployed to Vietnam in early 1965.

Shields died from wounds after he helped destroy a Viet Cong machine-gun nest that pinned down an American position. He received the Medal of Honor for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty” and is one of only four residents of the Olympic Peninsula to receive the award.

Due to limited parking at the cemetery, attendees are encouraged to park at Gardiner Community Church, 1040 Old Gardiner Road, Sequim, and take a free shuttle to the service.

Port Townsend

The Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post 26 American Legion will conduct wreath-laying ceremonies at East Jefferson County cemeteries on Monday.

Honor guards and flag lines will fire rifle salutes and play taps.

The schedule for services is:

8 a.m. at Sound View Cemetery on East Marrowstone Road in Nordland.

9 a.m. at Chimacum Cemetery, 9099 state Highway 19, Chimacum.

10 a.m. at Fort Worden Cemetery, 1300-1398 W. St., Port Townsend.

10:30 a.m. at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Cemetery Street, Port Townsend.

11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, San Juan Avenue and 42nd Street, Port Townsend.

The Port Townsend Summer Band will perform at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at city dock next to Pope Marine Park.

Sequim

The city of Sequim will host “The Things We Keep” at 2 p.m. Friday in the Guy Cole Event Center at Carrie Blake Park, 202 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The Memorial Day tribute will honor and remember those who lost their lives in military service, or after their service, in recognition of their sacrifice and commitment.

Medals, uniforms, photographs and other mementos will be on display.

The memorial space will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the formal program from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., including music, a wreath-laying ceremony, remarks, and reflection.

The public is welcome to bring their own keepsakes for display.

For more information, call Emma Jane Garcia, assistant manager of parks and events, at 360-582-2458 or email ejgarcia@sequimwa.gov.

Port Angeles

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Carlsborg Post 6787 and the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in Veterans Circle at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles.

The observance will honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces who gave their lives in service to the country.

“As America approaches the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, Memorial Day reminds us that freedom has always come at a cost,” Post Commander Dave Yarnchak said.

Highlights of the ceremony will include:

A flag line, formed by the Naval Elks Riders #353 and American Legion Riders Post 29, encircling Veterans Circle.

A three-volley rifle salute by Mount Olympus Detachment Marine Corps League #897.

Echo Taps by the American Legion Riders.

Amazing Grace performed on bagpipes.

Musical performances by Juan de Fuca Harmony.

A wreath-laying ceremony by local nonprofit and veteran organizations.

Volunteers also are invited to return at 5 p.m. Monday to help collect flags from both cemeteries.

• The Captain Joseph House will host its 15th Memorial Day service for fallen soldiers at 4 p.m. Monday in the Memorial Garden at Captain Joseph House, 1108 S. Oak St., Port Angeles.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6787 will conduct a dedication for Joe Bearden and Rod Lee.

For more information, call 360-460-7848.