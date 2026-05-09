Middle school milestone

Stevens Middle School seventh-graders Olivia Blank, left, Taylor Cummings and Abby Zajkowski were among the 450 students who wrote their names on a 30-foot-long iron wide flange beam — one of four lifted into place Thursday on the new Hurricane Ridge Middle School that will open in fall 2027. Also signing the beams were the Port Angeles School Board, the Port Angeles Capital Advisory Committee and members from Integrus Architecture, FORMA Construction and Vanir construction management teams. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)

Stevens Middle School seventh-graders Olivia Blank, left, Taylor Cummings and Abby Zajkowski were among the 450 students who wrote their names on a 30-foot-long iron wide flange beam — one of four lifted into place Thursday on the new Hurricane Ridge Middle School that will open in fall 2027.

Also signing the beams were the Port Angeles School Board, the Port Angeles Capital Advisory Committee and members from Integrus Architecture, FORMA Construction and Vanir construction management teams.