LETTER: ‘Sterling performance’
Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 9, 2026
I have just experienced one of the most powerful musical programs of my life. And it was a dress rehearsal in Port Angeles.
“Tosca” brought to life with passion and personality by a lineup of incredibly talented singers, with a sterling performance by our very own Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra.
And who held this dramatically successful group together? Jonathan Pasternack, of course.
Thank you, Jonathan. It was glorious.
Martha Baker
Port Angeles