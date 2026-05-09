LETTER: Priority on safety

What’s broken in our communities can’t be fixed by politics, so I applaud Calico Cat’s recent forum on public safety, all those who shared hard questions and often-painful experiences, the panelists and the PDN for reporting fairly on the event.

It’s not often that independent voices have the opportunity to be heard.

One of the pivotal messages that emerged from multiple panelists was this: policies and laws originating in Olympia have direct impact on public safety issues that affect day-to-day life in Clallam County.

I hope there can be another similar forum that includes some of our state lawmakers. And I hope they would be moved by stories of people from all walks of life who are experiencing harm to more assertively represent all of their constituents.

However, it’s also clear that there are city and county fiscal choices that can be made immediately.

As the cost of living skyrockets at the same time that Olympia enacts historically high tax increases and every entity imaginable raises fees and levies, ordinary people are forced to make difficult budget choices to keep households afloat.

Our city, county and state governments should do the same: Where is there waste? What nice-to-have programs can be cut so that there’s more funding for essential public safety services?

It’s time for fewer slogans and more opportunities for neighbors to speak, listen and work together for accountability, and safer, flourishing communities.

Kathy Zelenka

Port Angeles