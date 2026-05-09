LETTER: Fireworks pollute

This year, the city of Port Angeles has reversed its position from last year, disregarding its own laws to add another feature to the July 4th holiday.

Fireworks over the water.

In spite of federal laws that prohibit littering within 3 miles of the coastline, and concern for wildlife destruction, they will be responsible for the chemicals and gunpowder that will be dumped into the harbor along with the debris of paper, plastic, cardboard and wicks from the packaging exploding over the water that the public swims in, along with pets and marine life.

Whales and dolphins suffer when loud booms from the explosions interrupt their underwater navigation skills.

Ducks and other coastline birds abandon nests with unhatched eggs.

Fish swallow the chemicals, and all wildlife is covered with the ingredients of these devices, so anglers could go home with unsafe chemicals in their fish dinner.

In its planning, the city claims this is on a barge, so it is trying to claim this loophole in its own law, instead of honoring the letter of the law and finding a property in the county with concrete or other hardscape that can be cleaned up and not become a hazard.

No one on the staff was concerned that these chemicals and this cleanup comes with a price tag of $5,000 to $50,000 for the fireworks, a certified technician and the team and supplies for ocean cleanup.

For just for 20 minutes of fun, from our tax dollars.

Eileen Gieser

Port Angeles